The November election is still months away, but how ballots are processed is already becoming a heated issue in one Mid-Michigan community.
A letter is fueling a dispute over how the city of Flint handles elections. A group of pastors and city officials are now accusing the county of trying to bully the city clerk.
“Last week, the county clerk’s office’s election division sent a very inappropriate and scathing and rebuking letter to the Flint City Clerk’s Office regarding the city of Flint elections that had taken place in the primary. There has been no misgivings in the city clerk’s office,” Pastor Chris Martin said.
Martin and other community leaders held a press conference on Tuesday, Aug. 25 to stand behind Flint City Clerk Inez Brown.
Brown recently received a letter from Genesee County Election Supervisor Doreen Fulcher.
The letter states the Flint city election process was riddled with issues ranging from late deliveries of absentee ballots to lack of organization. It also stated staff members were not doing their jobs leading up to the election, which resulted in delays for canvassers certifying the election.
The group also called out Genesee County Clerk John Gleason saying he was interfering with the election and bullying the clerk.
Gleason said while he supports the letter, he did not write it.
“First of all, she’s not being picked on. Remember again, this came from the Board of Canvassers. This letter was generated because of what the Board of Canvassers experienced. You have two Republicans and two Democrats. It’s a diversified board,” Gleason said.
TV5 reached out to Brown but she was unavailable.
