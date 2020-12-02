In what’s being viewed as a watershed moment for the trans community, the Oscar-nominated start of the movie “Juno” has come out as transgender.
Elliot Page, famously known as Ellen Page, made the announcement in a powerful social media post.
“It’s a great opportunity to see someone who has the presence at a level that they do,” said Scott Ellis, executive director of Great Lakes Bay Pride.
In his social posts, Page shared his fears.
“I’m scared of the invasiveness, the hate, and of violence. The discrimination towards trans people is rife, insidious, and cruel, resulting in horrific consequences,” Page wrote.
Page came out as gay in 2014 and spoke on “The Talk” a year after about how one of his movies helped him out.
“When the film first came up when I was 21, I was quite a closeted person, shall we say. And it really was kinda amazing how my own story correlated and paralleled with the development of this film,” Page said.
Transgender Day of Remembrance was less than two weeks ago. It’s a day where the community remembers people they’ve lost to violence.
According to the Human Rights Campaign, at least 40 transgender or gender non-conforming people have been killed this year alone. Most of them black and people of color.
“That’s a really startling list to look at every year and I have been following it for the last couple of years,” Ellis said.
Ellis said let’s be sure to embrace everyone who comes out, no matter who they are.
“We have transgender community members who come out all the time and they don’t receive necessarily the same attention as a celebrity may, but they can still serve a great role models,” Ellis said.
(2) comments
I understand the intent of this article, but using Page's quote about the discrimination he and many other trans people experience immediately after deadnaming him reads as disingenuous. You have already included a picture of him, and if people don't recognize him from that or the fact that he was the star of Juno and The Umbrella Academy, I doubt using his deadname would help them make any connections they hadn't already made. Including it serves no purpose and reflects negatively on this news network.
I don't know if this was your intent but dead naming a trans person in the first paragraph is kinda Big Time transphobic. You included the picture and films he's worked on, so you shouldn't be throwing in his dead name.
