Pope Francis publicly endorsed same-sex civil unions in a new documentary titled “Francesco.”
In the film, the pope says homosexual people have the right to be in a family, calling them children of God. He said you can’t kick someone out of a family nor make their life miserable.
“I took a look at it and I think what it really shows is the evolving nature of LGBTQ+ acceptance,” said Scott Ellis, executive director of Perceptions, a Great Lakes Bag Region LGBTQ+ resource group.
Ellis said as a member of the community, it’s affirming to hear these remarks from the pope.
“I think it speaks a little more to the fact that everyone should be treated with dignity and respect,” Ellis said.
There is one thing he wants to make clear, the pope’s comments do not change any government stances or practices of the church.
“But he’s saying that gay or lesbian Catholics should be welcomed and affirmed I believe socially and within the church,” Ellis said.
In the film, the pope also pushed for civil union law, making sure same-sex unions are legally covered.
“While it’s going as far as saying that civil unions should be permitted for the more practical benefits, they’re not extending the right of marriage to same-sex couples,” Ellis said.
He believes the pope’s remarks are a step in the right direction given what he says is a history of discrimination against the LGBTQ community.
“There’s an element of hope in hearing those affirming words from someone like Pope Francis,” Ellis said.
