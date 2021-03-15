The Vatican announced on Monday, the Catholic church will not bless same-sex unions.
“It’s not a surprise to hear that,” said Scott Ellis, executive director of Great Lakes Bay Pride.
Ellis said he isn’t shocked, but the news is unfortunate. The Vatican also called homosexuality a sin and choice, something Ellis disagrees with.
“I disagree completely,” he said. “Speaking personally, I know that it’s not and it’s very hard to refute that.”
He said it’s not a choice, but instead it’s who people within the LGBTQ community are.
Pope Francis approved the statement released on Monday despite previous conversations where he seemed welcoming of LGBTQ individuals. In a documentary where the pope endorsed same-sex civil unions, he said homosexual people have the right to be in a family and called them children of God.
“At the time, the conversation was really about inclusion in the Catholic faith and in the church,” Ellis said.
Ellis believes that may very well be the pope’s true feelings, but not shared by the church.
“His opinion and his expression of his opinion at that time were widely considered to be his personal opinions and not reflective of the church as a whole,” Ellis said.
As for Catholic LGBTQ members, Ellis said Monday’s announcement contradicts the progress they were hoping to see.
“It is probably disheartening to our Catholic LGBTQ folks in our region and around the world,” Ellis said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.