A liberal group has filed a third challenge to portions of Michigan's election laws, contesting rules governing how people can register to vote in the two weeks before an election.
The suit brought Friday is related to a 2018 ballot initiative that expanded voting options.
Priorities USA says the Republican-led Legislature last year imposed "onerous restrictions" on those registering in person and was wrong to not let voters register at polling places on Election Day.
The lawsuit also challenges a policy adopted by Democratic Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson that excludes teens younger than 17 1/2 years old from being automatically registered to vote when they get their driver's license.
It is the third suit filed by Priorities USA in battleground Michigan over roughly a two-week span.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.