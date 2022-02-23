Liberty Bridge in Bay City closed until further notice

The Liberty Bridge in Bay City is closed from N. Walnut Street to N. Madison Avenue for repairs.
The closure took effect on Tuesday, Feb. 22 and will stay closed until further notice.
Traffic lanes were reduced in each direction of the bridge for construction work. In the spring, both sides of the bridge are expected to be closed and temporarily locked in the open positions for ships, according to Bay City Bridge Partners.
Bay City Bridge Partners is leasing the Liberty Bridge and the Independence Bridge from the city of Bay City. They are financing, designing, constructing, operating and maintaining the rehabilitation of the Liberty Bridge as well as building a replacement for the Independence Bridge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.