Bay City drivers, are you ready for this?
Liberty Bridge will be closed, and traffic detoured from April 24-May 11.
This as crews work to complete emergency repairs on parts of the bridge’s concrete deck.
Due to age, the concrete deck joints have deteriorated and created a hole in the pavement through the bridge deck, according to city officials.
The move comes as crews are also working on westbound Veterans Memorial Bridge.
The closures leave Independence Bridge and Lafayette Bridge as the only two that are open. However, Trumbull Street is closed due to construction, and that’s one of the main avenues to and from Independence Bridge.
“It has affected some of my employees. They come in and are like oh my gosh, I had to circle back and go around the other bridge, so,” owner of Little House, Katherine LaLonde said.
LaLonde said that traffic has not affected her business, so far.
“Not so far, I have had people make comments about it and comment to whether or not they’d come across the bridge or not,” LaLonde said.
LaLonde said she worries about what will happen when Liberty Bridge closes.
“It definitely will be a problem because then there’s no way of coming downtown from the other side of the bridge,” LaLonde said.
Around the corner from Little House is Saint Laurent Brothers, the owner Steve Frye said the closure will mean more trouble for drivers.
“There will be some backups, but is we get a ship that goes through there will be even more backups,” Frye said.
He said that the work is a necessary inconvenience.
City Manager Muscott said, "the closing of the roadway for repair over Liberty Bridge is adding to an already congested traffic flow with the MDOT work on Veterans Memorial Bridge, but we have to ensure safe passage on our roadways."
For your reference:
- Independence Bridge is at the city's northern end. It is part of Harry S. Truman Parkway, which connects the intersection of Woodside and Trumbull on the east side to Wilder Road on the west side. It is open to traffic in both directions.
- Liberty Bridge runs from Woodside Avenue on the east side to Vermont Street on the west side. It connects downtown Bay City to the Midland St. Historic District. The bridge is closed for two weeks.
- Veterans Memorial Bridge connects 7th and McKinley on the east side to Thomas and Jenny on the west side. The bridge is part of state highway M-25. The westbound lanes are closed until mid-May, at which point the eastbound lanes will be closed for a month instead.
- Lafayette Bridge is near the southern end of the city. It connects Lafayette Avenue on the east side to Salzburg Avenue on the west side, with access to Middlegrounds Island. The bridge is open in both directions, but only has one lane going each way.
