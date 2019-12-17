The Liberty Bridge in Bay City is stuck in the open position.
Bay County Central Dispatch paged out the incident about 1:35 p.m. on Tuesday.
It is unclear when the bridge will be fixed.
Drivers are advised to seek an alternate route.
