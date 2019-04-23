Bay City drivers, are you ready for this?
Liberty Bridge will be closed, and traffic detoured from April 24-May 11.
This as crews work to complete emergency repairs on parts of the bridge’s concrete deck.
Due to age, the concrete deck joints have deteriorated and created a hole in the pavement through the bridge deck, according to city officials.
The move comes as crews are also working on westbound Veterans Memorial Bridge.
City Manager Muscott said "the closing of the roadway for repair over Liberty Bridge is adding to an already congested traffic flow with the MDOT work on Veterans Memorial Bridge, but we have to ensure safe passage on our roadways."
Liberty Bridge traffic will be detoured over the Independence Bridge.
