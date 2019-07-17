The busy summer schedule continues this weekend in Bay City with the Tall Ship Celebration set to get underway as the ships arrive on Thursday, July 18.
But the saga of the Liberty Bridge continues with no end in sight.
The Liberty Bridge is stuck, a feeling some Bay City residents are becoming all too familiar with.
But in the heat of a busy summer and with the Tall Ship Celebration nearly upon us, thousands of visitors will be pouring into the area – meaning more traffic on the roads and fewer routes to take.
It’s a situation residents, like Jeremy Gripentrog, say they are not looking forward to.
“We have to find alternate routes. So if you like to bike to different events or rollerblade, walk, whatever, it kind of complicates it a lot,” Gripentrog said.
Local businesses in the area say having this bridge up again is making things worse for them too.
“It’s really affecting us. We have a lot more no shows, cancelled appointments, and very late appointments,” said Kara Chambers, practice manager at Vetmed Veterinary Hospital.
The hospital lies just a few hundred feet away from Liberty Bridge.
With the bridge being stuck in the open position since June 28, it is causing a lot of problems for their business during a rather busy time of the year.
“That’s going to probably affect our attendance. When we have late appointments, it cuts into the next person’s appointment time as well. So it puts us behind,” Chambers said.
Right now, the bridge is still stuck in the open position due to a mechanical issue. However, there’s no timetable for when it will be fixed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.