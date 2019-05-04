The Liberty Bridge in Bay City has reopened to traffic.
The bridge was supposed to open on Monday, May 6, but Bay County Central Dispatch said the bridge reopened Saturday afternoon.
Crews had to complete emergency repairs on parts of the bridge’s concrete deck.
According to city officials, the deck joints deteriorated and created a hole in the pavement through the bridge deck.
