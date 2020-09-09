The Public Libraries of Saginaw is giving away school supplies to students who present a library card through September.
Officials said rather students attend online or in-person, they want to get them off on the right foot for the 2020-21 school year.
To receive a bag of free school supplies, students will have to present their Public Library of Saginaw card or sign up for a new one.
This offer applies to students in grades K-8.
Supplies are limited, so they ask that each student only take one bag during the month.
For information about residency requirements and what to bring with you to sign up for a library card, stop by or call any library branch or click here.
