The Michigan Department of State (MDOS) has issued a license suspension of Republic Auto Sales in Flint for failing to provide records.
The dealership, located at 3640 S. Saginaw St. in Flint, is owned and operated by licensee Michael Ignace.
The suspension comes after two complaint inspections by MDOS.
An MDOS compliance analyst attempted to schedule a preliminary conference with the licensee on Oct. 11. Ignace received and responded to the notice but failed to produce the records on the requested date, the state said.
MDOS rescheduled the conference for Oct. 20, upon which the licensee again failed to provide the requested records, the state said.
Republic Auto Sales was served a summary suspension on Oct. 27, which will remain in place until Ignace contacts the MDOS Business Compliance and Regulation Division to set up another preliminary hearing, provides all required documents, and addresses complaints and violations assessed.
Consumers who have a complaint against Republic Auto Sales in Flint are encouraged to call the Office of Investigative Services automotive complaint line at 517-335-1410.
