An order of summary suspension has been issued against an Owosso barber shop.
On May 12 the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs Bureau of Professional Licensing issued the suspension against Karl Manke’s Barber Shop, according to the office of his attorney, David Kallman.
Manke opened up the business, defying Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s Stay Home, Stay Safe executive order.
The following statement has been issued by the Dept. of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs:
LARA has summarily suspended Mr. Manke’s license and has sent the documents to Mr. Manke and his attorney. As with any pending case, we cannot provide further comment.
Right now it's unclear if the suspension order has been served to the barber shop.
As TV5 previously reported, the Shiawassee County court denied a state motion for a temporary restraining order against Manke’s barber shop.
(2) comments
I hope he sues and wins a huge payday. #ignorewhitmmer
NA NA NA NA..
NA NA NA NA...
HEY HEY HEY GOODBYE! :)
I guarantee he didn't make enough money in his defiance to cover fines, court fees, and now his business is history.
