The state has suspended the license of a Kalamazoo youth facility where a teen died last month.
A 16-year-old boy died May 1 after going into cardiac arrest while being restrained by staff at the Lakeside for Children facility in Kalamazoo.
Lakeside is a facility that cares for youth in the state's foster care and juvenile justice systems.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said the teen was wrongfully restrained.
“MDHHS continues to mourn the loss of this young man’s life, which came needlessly to an end at the hands of those meant to care for him,” said JooYeun Chang, executive director of the MDHHS Children’s Services Agency.
MDHHS has terminated its contract with Lakeside and is in the process of terminating their license.
After the death of the teen, 125 youths were removed from the facility.
An investigation into the death found 10 licensing violations including "a failure to follow rules related to resident restraint and discipline," MDHHS said.
The Kalamazoo County Prosecuting Attorney's Office is reviewing possible charges in the case.
The MDHHS said they are reviewing policies and will change its policies to forbid the use of physical restraints in all its licensed and contracted facilities.
