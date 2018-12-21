A Chesaning High School student who is battling a crippling disease is getting a life-saving surprise just in time for Christmas.
Cole Folkes was born with end-stage renal disease.
He received a kidney from his dad in 2001 but it failed a couple years ago and Cole was forced to travel to Ann Arbor three times a week for dialysis.
“I actually didn’t break down and cry or get all excited, until they were putting me to sleep,” Folkes said.
Before going into surgery for his new kidney, Folkes was actually a little hesitant about the news, but it’s hard to blame him.
The high school senior has been through a lot since he was born with end-stage renal disease, a condition that causes kidney failure.
On top of that, he has a rare blood condition that makes finding a compatible donor difficult.
So when his parents reached out to TV5 News asking if anyone would be willing to donate he was grateful but less then optimistic until he saw the response.
“There was a total of probably 30 people that actually got tested after you guys put the news out there,” Folkes said.
Folkes says he was overwhelmed by the number of participants each hoping to give him a chance at a better life.
Eventually, they found a match through a deceased organ donor and earlier this month he received that life-saving kidney.
But Folkes says he’ll always be thankful to those who offered as well as that organ donor for giving him the opportunity to celebrate the holidays at home.
“It’s the best Christmas present I’ve ever received, I mean prayers to the family you know, it’s definitely a miracle to me,” Folkes said.
Now Folkes will have to remain homebound for about six weeks to build up his immune system but says he’s already noticed the improvement in his health.
