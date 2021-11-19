Bay City is the new home to a life-sized recreation of the Iwo Jima sculpture.
A local motorcycle club escorted the sculpture to its new home at the Arboretum in Veterans Memorial Park.
Organizers said after three years of fundraising, they are happy to see it in town.
“We believe in the veterans. And we just love helping the community and this is one way to bring awareness to Bay City, and the Arboretum and Vets Park,” said Colleen Schmidt, with the Garden Valley Club.
The work of art was created in Michigan by an artist in Mesick.
