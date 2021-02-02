A group of people went from holiday lighting crew to heroes after a dog fell through the ice.
A team from the Garpiel Group Landscaping Company was taking down holiday lights at a client's home last Monday Jan. 25.
The client’s dog Oreo had been following the team around, checking out their work.
Toward the end of the day, the workers noticed the Oreo had made his way to a nearby pond and fell through ice.
“We all immediately took off running to try and save this dog two of us slid out on the ice and pulled the dog to safety,” said crew member Scott Barnes.
The crew took Oreo back to his home to dry off and get warm.
Garpiel gave the crew awards for their heroic actions to save Oreo.
