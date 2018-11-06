Voters turned out on Tuesday to make their voices heard on a number of issues, including legalizing recreational marijuana.
Proposal 1, the proposal to legalize recreational marijuana, passed Tuesday night, according to Associated Press.
Prior to Tuesday's election, recreational marijuana was already approved in at least nine states and Washington, D.C.
The vote will allow residents 21-years-old and older to legally buy marijuana. There will also be a tax enacted on marijuana sales.
It is unclear when the legalization of marijuana will go into effect.
Scott Greenlee, President of Healthy and Productive Michigan, issued the following statement: “Obviously the results of today’s election were not what we hoped for. It is important to note that more Michiganders voted no on Proposal 18.1 than on the other two proposals. While our side lost tonight, it is important to recognize the level of responsibility that now rests on the shoulders of those who have voted Yes."
Steve Hawkins, executive director of the Marijuana Policy Project released this statement: "This is yet another historic election for the movement to end marijuana prohibition. Voters have once again sent a message loud and clear that it is time to legalize and regulate marijuana. The victory in Michigan highlights just how widespread support is for marijuana policy reform. This issue does not only enjoy strong support on the coasts, but also in the Midwest and all throughout the country."
Voters also passed Proposal 2 to amend voter redistricting and Proposal 3 to expand voting methods and options.
