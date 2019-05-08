Michigan voters are free to take a picture of their ballot before they leave a voting booth.
Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson has settled a 2016 lawsuit that challenged a ban on so-called ballot selfies. The ban on displaying completed ballots has been around since 1891.
Benson's office and Joel Crookston, a voter in the Kalamazoo area, reached a deal in April. But no details were released until Wednesday, a day after local elections around Michigan.
The agreement says voters can photograph their marked ballot. They still can't take a photo of themselves in a polling place.
In 2012, Crookston took a picture of his ballot and posted it on social media. He wasn't challenged by election officials, but a lawyer warned him that it was illegal and could disqualify his ballot.
The state also will pay $90,000 for Crookston's legal fees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.