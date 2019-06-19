Oakland County Sheriff’s Detectives are investigating an incident last Saturday where a woman reported the attempted kidnapping of her daughter.
Deputies responded just after 10 a.m., June 15th to the Star Liquor Store on East Auburn Road in Pontiac where the 30-year-old suspect, Stevie Hutchins of Lincoln Park, allegedly attempted to grab a 3-year-old from her mother.
Hutchins let go of the child and ran off after a friend of the mother pointed a can of mace in his direction.
Deputies located the man walking on E. Auburn Road and took him into custody, later returning him to the scene where the woman identified him.
Hutchins was arraigned Tuesday on a charge of Attempted Kidnapping – Child Enticement; a five-year felony.
He will be back in court on June 27th for a probable cause conference.
