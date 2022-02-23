A Linden man was arrested for allegedly assaulting law enforcement officers during the United States Capitol breach on Jan. 6, 2021, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Matthew Thomas Krol, 63, has been charged in a criminal complaint with assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers using a dangerous weapon or inflicting bodily harm, civil disorder, and engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds.
Krol was arrested in Linden and made his first appearance Tuesday at a courthouse in Flint. Krol said he is the executive officer of the Genesee County Volunteer Militia, according to court documents.
On Jan. 6, 2021, Krol allegedly pushed through a crowd and threw a water bottle at law enforcement officers. He also is accused of attacking a Metropolitan Police Department officer, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Krol grabbed the officer and stole his police baton, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said, adding he used the baton to hit multiple officers including one holding a shield.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office said more than 750 people have been arrested for crimes related to the Capitol breach.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.