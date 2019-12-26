A Linden man has been arrested for possession of child sexually abusive materials and using a computer to commit a crime.
Robert Allen Langdon, 53, turned himself in following an investigation from the Michigan State Police Computer Crimes Unit and Internet Crimes Against Children, or ICAC.
The investigation started when it was learned that Langdon was viewing child sexually abusive materials on the internet, Michigan State Police said.
Langdon was charged with seven counts of possession of child sexually abusive materials and seven counts of using a computer to commit a crime.
Langdon was arraigned in 67th District Court on Friday, Dec. 20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.