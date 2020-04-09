Linden Coney Cafe is celebrating Customer Appreciation Day on Friday, April 10.
The restaurant, located at 123 Bridge Street, is giving out free coney dogs to Linden residents.
The offer only applies to the first 100 customers and there is a limit of two coney dogs per person.
Customers will have their choice of a Flint coney or a Detroit coney.
The offer runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and guests must participate safe social distancing.
No more than six customers will be allowed to enter the restaurant at a time.
"The local residents and businesses make Linden an incredible place to live and work. We are an amazing community," Linden Coney Cafe owner Lisa Lucaj said. "It breaks my heart to see so many local businesses and residents suffering. This Friday, we hope to bring a smile to people's faces and show our appreciation."
