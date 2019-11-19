Thumb area hospitals are at risk of losing funding due to the line-item vetoes made by Governor Gretchen Whitmer to the Michigan budget.
“Every little bit hurts, and every little bit helps,” said Dave Nall, vice president of strategic development at Covenant Hospital.
Nall said this one could hurt in a big way.
Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s line-item vetoes to the Michigan budget could result in more than $25 million lost in funding to smaller hospitals in Michigan.
“We really, really need that for those very critical hospitals,” Nall said.
Nall said Covenant works closely with five out of the 27 hospitals in the state that could be affected. Marlette Regional Hospital is one of them.
Dan Babcock, Marlette Regional Hospital CEO said the loss of funding could mean big changes that are not good.
“We start talking about eliminating people and if you can’t cut enough of that, you start eliminating services,” Babcock said.
He is worried the funding won’t be there.
“No one can give us an answer about when we’re gonna get it and if we’re gonna get it, so it’s concerning,” Babcock said.
Most of the time, the services are these services are the only ones within reach for people living out in rural areas.
“The thumb and its access to healthcare is vital, those typically small hospitals are incredibly important assets to those residents in the thumb,” Nall said.
Nall said he hopes the governor reconsiders.
“It’s part of the process, I get that. You gotta balance a budget but you don’t want to balance it on the backs of very critical resources and important aspects of the state,” Null said.
TV5 reached out to the governor’s office but have not received any response.
