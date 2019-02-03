Anglers hitting the ice for the Linwood Frozen Frenzy. It’s a tournament that’s all about landing a whopper.
Most of us want to see a low number when we step on the scale but for fishermen and women in the 5th annual Frozen Frenzy Tournament, the higher the better.
“We came up with this tournament to get everybody in the community involved and across the state really I mean we have people from Ohio that are involved as well so this is a great turn our this year,” said Joe Raymer, the general manager of Frank’s Great Outdoors.
The Linwood Park Board hosts the fishing tournament for a whole month.
Contests include biggest walleye and perch, a mystery weight, and even a raffle.
Derek Sass from Pinconning brought an impressive walleye into Frank’s Great Outdoors weigh station.
“It’s a little over 10 pounds, one of the biggest I’ve ever caught on the bay ever,” Sass said. “I’m pretty happy with it, hopefully it stays up on the board.”
While competing for the biggest catch is fun, Sass said he chose this tournament because all proceeds go back to the Bicentennial Park and a children's fishing program.
“Oh I think it’s awesome that’s why I do it every year because it’s a good time, it’s real good for the kids,” Sass said.
Their hope is that the community’s passion for fishing allows them to do more in the year’s to come.
“We also look forward to going forward in the future to fund some more programs and maybe stocking walleye whatever we can do to help the community and help the Bay to help people get out there and fish,” Raymer said.
