First responders made several attempts to save a woman's life who fell through thin ice while riding a snowmobile, but she was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
Alpena County Central Dispatch received the call from the woman who fell through the ice on Long Lake on Friday, Jan. 4 at 10:30 a.m.
The woman was later identified as 60-year-old Lynne Bever from Linwood. She was with her boyfriend at the time of the accident, Michigan State Police said.
When Michigan State Police arrived, they found her 200 yards offshore.
A trooper tried to cross the ice to reach Bever but found that it was too weak to hold him.
First responders from the Alpena Township Fire Department and more Michigan State Police Troopers donned anti-exposure suits.
They held onto lifeline ropes and began belly-crawling toward Bever.
Police said as they worked to reach the victim, her boyfriend and the two first responders fell through the ice. The responders were able to successfully rescue the boyfriend.
The responders in anti-exposure suits were able to reach Bever but were unable to get her out of the water.
They tried to give her medical aid while more resources and equipment headed to the scene.
East Grand Lake Fire Department arrived with its airboat and was finally able to get Bever out of the water, but she had already gone into cardiac arrest, police said.
She was removed from the water and taken by ambulance to Mid-Michigan Medical Center in Alpena where she was pronounced dead caused by drowning.
Michigan DNR, Alpena Sheriff’s Office, and Alpena City Fire and Rescue also responded to the scene.
