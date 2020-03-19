The Freeland Lions Club has decided to cancel their annual Walleye Festival due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.
The Freeland Walleye Festival was scheduled for April 24 through the 26. They are also canceling the annual Easter Egg Hunt.
The planning committee said they don’t make this decision lightly but said the need to protect the community outweighs everything else.
This would have been the 35th year for the festival.
Committee members said everyone that registered and paid for events or bought advertising spots will get a full refund within the next couple weeks.
The Lions Club will still be holding their gun raffle and will hold it within guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Tickets for the raffle can be bought from any Lions Club member and at Isabella Bank and Buck Insurance Agency.
They plan to have the festival back in 2021.
