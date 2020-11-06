The Detroit Lions are in the NFL's "Intensive Protocol" after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.
According to the football club's statement, the employee immediately self-quarantined and hasn't been in the practice facility for 48 hours.
The team practiced Friday, in compliance with the Intensive Protocol and are taking precautionary measures at the Allen Park practice facility, the statement said.
They are continuing to get guidance from the NFL, medical staff and the team doctor as they prepare for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.