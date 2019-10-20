It's a different officiating crew this week, but Detroit fans don't care.
Lions fans booed loudly when the official began talking during the opening coin toss before Sunday's game against Minnesota. It was clearly a reaction to Monday night's game at Green Bay, when Detroit was on the short end of some questionable calls in a 23-22 loss.
The first flag of this weekend's game drew boos immediately when it was thrown. Then those became cheers when it turned out the penalty was on Minnesota.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.