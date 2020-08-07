The first week of training camp practices for the Detroit Lions looked very different than previous years due to the coronavirus.
“There’s no handbook for this, right, everyone’s doing it for the first time,” head coach Matt Patricia said.
He says right now, learning the COVID protocols is just as important as learning the playbook.
“[It’s] really important for us to get through the first 10-14 days here from the initial report and testing date with our players,” Patricia said. “To try to do everything we could to be safe and make sure that we were getting the testing protocols down and having a good idea of where we are with COVID exposure.”
Patricia says the team was broken up into 4 groups of about 20-25 players and each group practiced separately throughout the day in different parts of the building.
Between practice sessions, the team facility was deep cleaned and sanitized, then practice would continue.
“The first and foremost for us is to be safe, be healthy, see how everything works in the building and also kind of,” he said. “I don’t want to say ‘soft-open’ the building, but be able to put a group of maybe 20-30 guys in the building at one time, make adjustments, before we get a larger group of 40 say, and then all the way to 80, and just try keep everybody – the feedback coming in so we can improve it as we go.”
Patricia says the players have been great about wearing masks while in their building and during workouts.
He says eventually they’ll work their way to getting all 80 or so players on the field at the same time, but that will be a gradual buildup day by day.
