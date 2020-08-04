Matthew Stafford has been removed from the COVID-IR list and is back on the active roster.
The Detroit Lions said Stafford had a false-positive test result.
"To be clear, Matthew does not have COVID-19 and never has had COVID-19 and the test in question was a false-positive," the team said in a statement.
Additionally, Stafford's family has been tested and everyone is negative.
