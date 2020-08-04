IMAGE: Matthew Stafford, Kelly Stafford

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, right, smiles while watches the Detroit Pistons play the Cleveland Cavaliers with his wife Kelly, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2015, in Auburn Hills, Mich. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

Matthew Stafford has been removed from the COVID-IR list and is back on the active roster.

The Detroit Lions said Stafford had a false-positive test result.

"To be clear, Matthew does not have COVID-19 and never has had COVID-19 and the test in question was a false-positive," the team said in a statement.

Additionally, Stafford's family has been tested and everyone is negative.

