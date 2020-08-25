The Detroit Lions and Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson announced a partnership to protect election integrity and promote voter awareness.
The Lions elected to integrate this partnership into their Detroit Lions Inspire Change social justice work. The program first launched in 2018.
"We all desire real and lasting social change, racial healing, abundant opportunity for all, and meaningful social justice progress in many aspects of our democracy," Detroit Lions Principal Owner and Team Chairman Sheila Ford Hamp and her husband Steve Hamp said. "For this to happen, for our democracy to be responsive and to improve, we all need to register to vote, learn about the candidates who are running for office, and then cast our votes in person or by absentee ballot. Our democracy is an inspiring and noble enterprise, but it is not perfect. It's time to fix that."
The Lions announced the following avenues to foster civic engagement and voter turnout in the November 2020 election based on Detroit's current need:
Host receiving boards at Ford Field on election night Tuesday, November 3
- Ford Field will play a direct role in protecting the integrity of Detroit's elections and supporting the administration of the November 3 election by serving as a location where election workers will deliver ballots and equipment after precincts close to be secured in case needed after Election Day. Ford Field will host eight of the city's 12 receiving boards, which are independent boards established to ensure the secure transmission of elections results and ballots voted in person at election precincts.
Detroit Lions personnel to serve as Election Workers
- The Detroit Lions staff will be given Election Day as a paid day off to serve as election workers and assist in staffing Ford Field's Election Day operations.
Public Service Announcements
- The Detroit Lions will be featured in a series of PSAs aimed at voter education, with topics ranging from applying to vote by mail as well as "how to" videos to ensure ballots are filled out correctly and returned properly to be counted. Athletes, coaches, and other team personnel will also provide individual testimonies of why voting matters to them.
"I am so proud that the Detroit Lions are the first NFL team in the country to announce their plans to dedicate their arena, staff, and other resources to support our elections," Benson said. "Their leadership comes at a crucial time for our democracy and will fill critical needs for our voters and the City of Detroit."
