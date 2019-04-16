Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford did not join his teammates at voluntary workouts Tuesday.
Stafford's wife, Kelly, announced earlier this month she plans to have surgery to remove a brain tumor . She posted on Instagram two days later, thanking everyone for an outpouring of support .
Center Graham Glasgow says he recently talked to Stafford, adding his family is doing well. Stafford has been at the team's training facility this off-season.
Matthew and Kelly Stafford have three children. They began dating at Georgia, where he was the star of the football team and she was a cheerleader. He was the No. 1 pick in the 2009 draft and has spent his entire career with the Lions.
