Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford has been placed on the COVID-19 list, according to an announcement from the NFL.
Being placed on the list means that Stafford has had close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.
The NFL says that they will have more update on this at a later time.
Stay with TV5 and Sports Xtra for the latest.
