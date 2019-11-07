If you’ve watched the Detroit Lions play on Thanksgiving, then you have probably seen Mark Mullins.
Mullins is a Lions super fan – also known as the pilgrim.
“John Madden circled me with my turkey leg one year,” Mullins said.
Mullins has been dressing like a pilgrim at Lions games since the 90s. He is in the Lions Fan Hall of Fame and he Plymouth rocks the house every Thanksgiving game.
“We’ll be there bright and early. Gotta get the hot tub set up,” Mullins said.
That’s right, he tailgates in a hot tub.
But when TV5 spoke to Mullins last year, he revealed he had been fighting kidney cancer.
“I got lucky. I went to have my gallbladder out and they found it,” Mullins told TV5 then.
He has spent the last 12 months undergoing chemo.
“Everybody will tell you, I live life to the fullest. This slowed me down quite a bit,” Mullins said.
But it didn’t stop him. Because this fan is officially cancer free.
“I got my results Tuesday. I was very emotional, tears of joy. For now, it’s gone. I reduced a three-millimeter tumor right down to nothing,” Mullins said.
Only a couple weeks away from the Lions Thanksgiving game, the pilgrim and his daughter can’t wait to tailgate and spread the good news.
“I can tell you there’s gonna be a lot of hugs and tears of joy. I’ll spend most of the day just laughing and hugging and celebrating life,” Mullins said.
There’s one more thing the pilgrim wants everybody to know – if he can beat cancer, the Lions can win the Super Bowl.
The Lions play Washington on Thanksgiving Day. Kickoff is at 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.