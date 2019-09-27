The Diocese of Lansing has released a list of clergy with credible allegations of sexual abuse of a minor, and a dozen of them have served in Mid-Michigan.
The list contains names of priests dating back to the foundation of the diocese in 1937. And according to the Diocese of Lansing, 2.8% of the priests in their diocese have been subject to a credible allegation of sexual abuse.
The diocese says the release of the list comes as the result of an internal review of reports of sexual abuse of minors made to the diocese over the last 82 years. It names a total of 17 diocesan priests, three priests from religious orders, and one priest from another diocese. The alleged victims include 66 boys, four girls, and three where the gender of the victim was unreported.
Below is a list of clergy named in the report, and their assignments in Mid-Michigan.
Clergy permanently removed from ministry:
Joseph Emile Aubin: Ordained in 1961, removed from public ministry 11/15/2018
- St Paul, Owosso – Parochial Vicar
- St Leo, Flint – Parochial Vicar
- St Isidore, Laingsburg – Pastor
- St John the Evangelist, Davison – Pastor
- St. Mary, Durand – Pastor
Timothy Crowley: Ordained for the Congregation of the Holy Ghost in 1976, removed from ministry 7/15/2002
- Holy Rosary, Flint – Parochial Vicar
Vincent Anthony DeLorenzo: Ordained in 1965, removed from ministry 1/23/2002. CLICK HERE for more on DeLorenzo
- St Pius X, Flint – Pastor
- St Robert Bellarmine, Flushing – Pastor
- Holy Redeemer, Burton – Pastor
Paul James Guoan: Ordained 1987, removed from ministry 3/11/2002
- St Pius X, Flint – Parochial Vicar
- St Robert Bellarmine, Flushing – Parochial Vicar
Terrence M Healy: Ordained for Diocese of Marquette in 1968, removed from ministry 9/4/1987
- Holy Family, Grand Blanc – Parochial Vicar
Michael Robert Kelly: Ordained in 1976, left active ministry 12/1/1983
- St Michael, Flint – Parochial Vicar
- Holy Family Grand Blanc – Parochial Vicar
James Marin Novak: Ordained in 1957, removed from ministry 11/25/2002
- St Luke, Flint – Parochial Vicar
- St Joseph, Owosso – Pastor
James William Lee Jr: Ordained in 1948, died 1/25/1992
- Holy Family Grand Blanc – Parochial Vicar
- Marian John Lesniak: Ordained 1950, died 10/9/2011
- All Saints, Flint – Parochial Vicar
- John Edward Martin: Ordained 1918, died 11/9/1968
- St Mary, Morrice – Pastor
- St Isidore, Laingsburg – Pastor
John Donald Slowey: Ordained 1940, died 1/13/1983
- St Michael, Flint
Chester Vincent Tomaszweski: Ordained 1959, died 10/21/1987
- Holy Redeemer, Flint (Burton) – Parochial Vicar
- St John the Evangelist, Davison – Parochial Vicar
- St Paul, Owosso – Parochial Vicar
- St Stanislaus, Bay City – Parochial Vicar
- SS Charles & Helena, Clio – Parochial Vicar
Darius Wyszynski: Ordained for Assumption BVM Franciscan Province in 1958, died 2/17/2013
- St Michael, Flint – Parochial Vicar
- St Leo, Flint – Parochial Vicar
Extern clergy of other dioceses that had credible allegation of sexual abuse during their time in the Diocese of Lansing:
Jason Sigler: Ordained for Archdiocese of Winnipeg in 1966:
- St. Robert, Flushing
The Diocese of Lansing covers 10 counties including: Clinton, Eaton, Genesee, Hillsdale, Ingham, Jackson, Lenawee, Livingston, Shiawassee and Washtenaw counties.
The diocese said that for this list, the term "credible allegation" means that diocesan officials have determined, that regarding an allegation of clerical sexual abuse of a minor made to the Diocese, one or more of the following exists:
- With the assistance of the Diocesan Review Board, the Bishop of Lansing determined that the allegation was credible, i.e., that the allegation appeared to be true;
- The accused admitted the allegation;
- The allegation resulted in a criminal conviction;
- The allegation resulted in the accused’s removal from ministry or laicization; or
- The allegation resulted in a civil settlement with either the accused or the Diocese.
Click here for more from the diocese on the release of the names.
Bishop Earl Boyea says he's releasing the names primarily for victims who want to step forward and get help. Most credible allegations occurred from the 1960s to the mid-1990s. The bishop says the vast majority were not reported to the diocese until after 2002.
If abuse by anyone connected to the Church is suspected, contact the office of the Michigan Attorney General Investigation hotline at (844) 324-3374.
