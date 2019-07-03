If you’re planning to travel to a beach this Fourth of July holiday, you’ll want to avoid several Michigan beaches that are either closed or have a contamination advisory.
Below is the current list, beaches located in Mid-Michigan are marked with an asterisk.
Closed:
Reed Lake- Oakland County
St. Clair Shores Memorial Park Beach – Macomb County
Lakeland Estates – Oakland County
Contamination Advisory:
Foster Road Beach – Arenac County*
Beaverton City Park – Gladwin County*
Robert Morris Park – Kalamazoo County
Richfield Township Public Fishing Site – Roscommon County*
Gogebic County Park – Gogebic County
Lake Gogebic State Park Beach – Gogebic County
Quarry Beach – Schoolcraft County
Click here for the list of closed or contaminated beaches, as reported by the Department of Environmental Quality.
