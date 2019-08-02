Bimbo Bakeries USA issued a recall of Entenmann’s Little Bites soft-baked chocolate chip cookies 5-pack due to possible plastic pieces in its individual packets.
The U.S. Food & Drug Administration said the blue plastic pieces are not baked into the mini chocolate chip cookies, however, the plastic pieces may be a choking hazard.
The mini chocolate chip packs have a best buy date of Aug. 31, 2019 and Sept. 7, 2019.
Entenmann’s Little Bites Cookies are made on a dedicated production line, meaning no Little Bites Muffins or other Entenmann’s brand products are affected.
They were shipped to Michigan and 36 other states.
The recall was issued after a consumer reported seeing blue plastic pieces on or inside the packaging, the FDA said.
At this time there have been no reports of injuries from the affected products.
Consumers who bought Entenmann’s Little Bites Soft Baked Cookies should not eat them and can return them to the original place of purchase for a full refund.
Anyone with questions can contact Consumer Relations group at 1 (800) 984-0989.
