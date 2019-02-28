If you see a coupon floating around social media, stating “Little Caesars is rewarding everyone with 3 free large pizza coupon on their 60th anniversary” don’t fall for it.
Little Caesars said the coupon was not generated or distributed by Little Caesars.
The pizza chain goes on to say that they do not recommend clicking through to the coupon, as it may download a virus on to your device.
