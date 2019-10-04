Crews raised the roof… and put a new one down at a Little League field in Mid-Michigan.
The dugouts got a much-needed makeover at the Saginaw Township Little League Field.
"It means everything to us," said Scott Montalbano, vice president of the North Saginaw Township Little League.
After years of wear and tear, the dugouts at each of the league's baseball diamonds are getting re-roofed thanks to a generous donation.
It was a grand slam offer, that Montalbano couldn't believe.
"It was something that needed to be done for a long time and you know we got approached,” Montalbano said. “One of our board members came to us with a proposal from Aboveboard that said that they were willing to donate the materials and labor."
Aboveboard Roofing going above and beyond repairing all ten dugouts on the league's five baseball fields. Totaling an estimated $8,000 in parts and labor.
The workers said it only takes about an hour to complete the dugouts roof, all for these kids here at the baseball fields.
Sot: "We're family-oriented people, we love children, we all have kids that play ball and whatnot; just a great way for us to give back," said Steve Menzel from Aboveboard Roofing.
He said the company was more than willing to help these kids and their league, even planning to sponsor a team or two next season.
Montalbano said the generosity of those in this community is helping to keep these kids dreams alive here at the home of the Sam Merrill Pavilion.
"Being part of a team is a huge part of growing up,” Montalbano said. “As far as being around their peers and we like to provide that space for them to do that.”
