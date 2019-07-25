History was made Wednesday afternoon for Bay City’s Northwest Little League.
The team ended a 67-year drought by winning their second state championship.
“Well our Little League hasn’t won the state title since 1952, which was actually the first year that our Little League was established,” said Bill Ruff, team manager.
For eight years, Ruff has been managing the team. He said this year’s group of boys stood out.
Northwest Little League decisively won their championship, beating Beach Little League with a score of 8-2.
Ruff said all the hard work the boys put into winning the state championship is now paying off.
“We know that we move on to Indianapolis, we play in the Great Lakes Regional. And the winner of that double-elimination tournament will move on to Williamsport,” Ruff said.
Williamsport is in Pennsylvania. It is where the Little League World Series is held.
For now, Ruff said he wants his players to enjoy this historic moment.
“And that’s the fun part from all of our perspectives as coaches and parents, is just watching these boys do what they do, make plans and have fun. It’s pretty awesome,” Ruff said.
