Little Miss Flint took over an entire school on Friday, Dec. 20 for a Christmas celebration.
Woodland Park Academy turned into a Winter Wonderland. Children were greeted by Santa, his reindeer, a toy shop, hot chocolate bar and much more.
There was also a resource room filled with backpacks, school supplies and winter gear.
“Eighty-five percent of the kids here come from Flint, and since we’re a public charter school and we’re not located in the city of Flint, we don’t get recognized for events like this and stuff,” Little Miss Flint Mari Copeny said. “So, I thought, well maybe if I was to do an event here, maybe kids would be happy. So, that’s what I’m doing."
Every sixth, seventh and eighth grader were gifted a Kindle Fire Tablet to take home with them.
