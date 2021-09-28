A local teenager has gone from fighting for clean water in Flint to the pages of a DC comic book!
Mari Copeny, also known as Little Miss Flint, is now in the wonder-woman inspired book "Wonderful Women of the World."
Little Miss Flint is among more than a dozen others featured, like Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Beyonce, Serena Williams and Greta Thunberg.
Today I joined the DC family. They turned my story into a comic🥺— Mari Copeny (@LittleMissFlint) September 29, 2021
Wonderful Women of the World, on shelves everywhere today. pic.twitter.com/Epauy7vRjp
The book highlights quote, "real-world heroes who exemplify the best of wonder woman herself: her strength, compassion, and commitment to truth, equality, and justice."
It's available in stores across the country.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.