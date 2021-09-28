Mari Copeny

Courtesy of LuLu Brezzell

A local teenager has gone from fighting for clean water in Flint to the pages of a DC comic book!

Mari Copeny, also known as Little Miss Flint, is now in the wonder-woman inspired book "Wonderful Women of the World."

Little Miss Flint is among more than a dozen others featured, like Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Beyonce, Serena Williams and Greta Thunberg.

The book highlights quote, "real-world heroes who exemplify the best of wonder woman herself: her strength, compassion, and commitment to truth, equality, and justice."

It's available in stores across the country.

