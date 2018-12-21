Little Miss Flint working with Pack Your Back for Christmas celebration

Flint’s littlest champion is teaming up with another organization to make sure hundreds of kids have a fantastic Christmas.
Little Miss Flint, Mari Copeny, is helping the Pack Your Back organization raise thousands for a holiday gift giveaway and celebration.
“It’s really overwhelming and everything,” said Galen Miller, the Executive Director of Pack Your Back.
The non-profit organization is holding its Stuff Your Stocking event at Mott Community College in Flint on Saturday.
Over 1,000 registered children will receive toys and other presents just in time for Christmas.
Miller says he partnered with Nestle Waters and Little Miss Flint to make these gifts a reality.
“She helped us fundraise online through a GoFundMe page,” Miller said. “And that raised over $25,000 and then she’ll also be here tomorrow helping us hand out backpacks, school supplies, toys, books, hats, coats, you name it.”
As you can imagine Little Miss Flint says she is glad she can help.
“Most kids can’t afford Christmas presents and I think they deserve to have this,” Mari Copeny said.
Copeny said she’s learned at an early age that giving is much better than receiving.
“Seeing all the kids' reactions to the gifts they have,” Copeny said.
As for Miller, he says he plans to put on more events like this in the future.
If you want to be part of it make sure you get online and register.
“Keep an eye out on our website, our social media accounts,” Miller said. “We always publicize our events on those and the registration and what you need to do leading up to these events.”
