Little River Casino is warning about possible COVID exposure.
The casino said that one person, who was on property on Oct. 9, Oct. 10 and Oct. 12 tested positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 13. The person was contact traced, and noted to have been on property at the following times and dates:
- October 12, 2020: 7:00 am – 10:30 am
- October 10, 2020: 10:00 am – 12:00 pm
- October 9, 2020: 7:45 am – 4:00 pm
The casino said guests who are identified to have been in close contact with a positive case are notified by the District Health Department. In certain situations, it’s impossible to identify all close contacts which is why the notice is sent out.
Little River Casino Resort said it has completed a comprehensive disinfection and cleaning protocol for affected areas identified by contact tracing. Standard COVID-19 cleaning protocols which have been reviewed by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services will continue for all areas of the property. Little River Casino Resort will remain open and continue to monitor the situation.
