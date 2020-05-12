Livingston County Sheriff Mike Murphy said he will not enforce Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's executive orders.
Murphy posted a video to the sheriff's office's Facebook page on Tuesday, May 12 with his reasoning behind his decision.
Murphy said his office decided they would not enforce the governor's executive orders after consulting with legal experts.

This comes one day after the Shiawassee County Sheriff's Office publicly announced they would not enforce Whitmer's executive orders.
