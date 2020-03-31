Lizzo buys lunch for Henry Ford Er staff

Detroit native Lizzo wanted to show her appreciation for the healthcare workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.
She treated ER staff at Henry Ford Hospital to lunch on Monday, March 30.
In a video posted to Henry Ford’s Twitter, Lizzo shared a heartfelt thank you to the #HealthcareHeroes.
“I just wanted to say thank you for everything that you’re doing during this pandemic. It’s definitely not easy and you guys are putting yourselves on the front lines,” Lizzo said. “I love you guys. Thank you so much for being the heroes in this story.”
SURPRISE! @lizzo treated our ER staff at #HenryFordHospital to lunch today and shared a message of thanks to our #HealthcareHeroes on the front lines. #Lizzo, from the bottom of our hearts, thank you so much for making our day brighter with your generosity. 💙 pic.twitter.com/sM5H8DIImg— Henry Ford News (@HenryFordNews) March 31, 2020
Henry was thankful for the gesture.
“#Lizzo, from the bottom of our hearts, thank you so much for making our day brighter with your generosity,” the hospital wrote on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.