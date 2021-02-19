A local 13-year-old boy got creative when thinking about his plan B for what he wanted to do with his life. Julian Morris was stuck.
"My hopes and dreams were to be the next Steph Curry, but my mom told me just in case that never worked out I needed a plan B,” Morris said.
He looked inward and realized there was storyteller waiting to be heard.
"So I thought maybe I do something in journalism so I could talk about how good Steph Curry is, but then I realized I have a lot more to say and there's a lot more to talk about. So I did the only logical thing and started my own magazine,” Morris said.
The 13-year-old Saginaw Arts and Science Academy student is now the publisher of the Swag Magazine, a digital compilation consisting of eight to 12 articles a month.
"Well it was originally between someone who admires God or students with a gift and from the beginning I knew I wanted to get other kids my age involved, so I figured students with a gift just fit perfectly," Morris said.
He has big ideas, but a small staff comprising of him and one other student.
Last week, he released the February issue with Black History Month in focus. Among the offerings, a story with some family history.
"We have an issue about the great escape, my great grandfather bringing his family here to Saginaw even though there was a bounty on his head,” Morris said. “We have articles on how kids can get out of their parents’ pockets."
Morris has interviewed Saginaw County District Judge Terry Clark and had submissions from others in the community.
"I'm really interested in this. I'm having a lot of fun doing it. So I'm definitely interested in doing this in the future maybe, possibly. You know, reporting maybe,” Morris said.
Morris is now preparing Swag Magazine's March issue. With a focus on women of influence, just in time for Women's History Month.
