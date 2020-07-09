A Ypsilanti man is in custody, accused of robbing a local 7-11.
Michigan State Police said troopers responded to the 7-11 at 3543 Old Kawkawlin Road in Bay County at 11:40 p.m. on July 8 for a robbery in progress.
Bay County Central Dispatch received the hold up alarm, and gave a description of the suspect, who had a shirt over his face.
MSP Troopers were in the area, and when they arrived, they said they found the 43-year-old suspect still in the store at the front counter. He was arrested, and the stolen money was found in his pocket.
He was lodged at the Bay County Jail for armed robbery.
The clerk wasn’t hurt, and the Bay County Sheriff’s Office assisted.
